Así ha bajado la contaminación en España desde las medidas de restricción

New #NO2 map available for #Spain - based on data from @CopernicusEU#Sentinel5P and processed by @KNMI/@esa.

🛰️images show nitrogen dioxide concentrations from 14 to 25 March 2020, compared to the monthly average of concentrations from 2019. https://t.co/LkFtGd1l7Ipic.twitter.com/KsoZJBkoUE